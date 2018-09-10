78°
New Miss America glad swimsuit competition was eliminated

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: USA Today

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -  The newly crowned Miss America says she's glad she didn't have to wear a swimsuit in order to win the crown and a $50,000 scholarship.

Nia Franklin, Miss New York, says she's happy the pageant eliminated the swimsuit competition this year.

She says she and the other 50 contestants "are more than just that." Franklin returns the Miss America crown to New York, which won it three years in a row between 2013 and 2015.

