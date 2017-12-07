42°
New Mexico man stabbed friend over lack of beer

Thursday, December 07 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Las Cruces Sun-New

LAS CRUCES, N.M.— A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend over a lack of beer.

News outlets reports 23-year-old Isaac Avalos was arrested late Saturday following a fight with his friend who suffered multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds.

According to police, Avalos was at a friend’s home when he became upset he could not find any beer in the kitchen. He reportedly became angry when he learned he and his friend already drank all of the beer.

Police say Avalos grabbed a large kitchen knife and swung it back and forth at his friend.

Avalos is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge and is being held without bail. It was not known if he had an attorney.

