New management for north Louisiana safety-net hospitals OK'd

University Health Shreveport could soon be co-managed by LSU and Ochsner Health System if approved this afternoon. (Piekos, Christian)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State-owned hospitals that care for the poor and uninsured in north Louisiana will shift to new, more expensive management in October.

The Louisiana State University governing board Friday approved the deal without objection.

A new company jointly controlled by LSU and Ochsner Health System will take charge of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals and clinics, which are used to train medical students.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration brokered the yearslong, multibillion-dollar deal, seeking to end years of contention about current hospital manager BRF's oversight of the facilities.

The price tag for the management deal is growing to $294 million annually, up from $251 million earmarked for the BRF contract. Edwards' administration says the increase won't require additional state tax dollars, but will use other health financing sources, including federal money.