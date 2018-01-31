New logo program to certify authentic Louisiana products

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has launched a new system to certify authentic Louisiana products.

“People want to know where their food comes from and many want to support local

agricultural producers and locally owned businesses,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike

Strain, D.V.M.

According to a release, the certified logo program has new logo designs and a new website to further increase visibility of Louisiana's agricultural products.

For a product to be eligible to use a "Certified Louisiana" logo, the product must be made, grown, manufactured, processed, produced or substantially transformed in the state of Louisiana. A company must also be in compliance with applicable state and federal permits, licenses, and laws.

