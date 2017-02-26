61°
New LG phone influenced by Samsung's Note 7 troubles

February 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Samsung's fiasco with its fire-prone Note 7 phone has pushed its rival LG to take additional precautions with its next smartphone.

LG says it hasn't had the types of failures that Samsung has had with the Note 7 batteries, yet wireless carriers are seeking greater safety assurances for all phones they sell. Samsung recalled millions of Note 7 phones after dozens overheated and caught on fire.

LG unveiled its next phone, the G6, on Sunday. The changes are under-the-hood and meant to reduce risks of battery shorts and related problems.

For instance, LG is doubling the separation between the G6 battery's positive and negative chambers. Samsung's investigators found that overly thin separators were partly to blame for the Note 7 problems.

