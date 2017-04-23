Latest Weather Blog
New law exempts disabled veterans from hunting, fishing fee
JACKSON, Miss. - More military veterans will soon be able to hunt or fish for free at certain events in Mississippi.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2271 on April 13, and it becomes law July 1.
It says no license will be required for hunting or fishing at events where participation is limited to veterans with disabilities caused by combat. The veterans must have been honorably discharged, and they can live in Mississippi or come from out of state.
Mississippi law already waived the hunting and fishing license requirement for anyone ruled totally disabled by the Veterans Administration. The new law expands the waiver to a larger group of veterans.
The most expensive outdoors license is a $45 sportsman's license, which allows fishing and hunting, including hunting with primitive weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community says it's still seeking justice for Alton Sterling
-
American Airlines employee grounded after confrontation with passenger
-
Historic dorms in Tiger Stadium to be demolished
-
Second disaster hits family within a year, waiting on insurance
-
After WBRZ report, killer's parole rescinded