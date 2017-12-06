New Jimi Hendrix album with unreleased songs coming in March

NEW YORK- Unreleased songs recorded by Jimi Hendrix between 1968 and 1970 will be released next year.

Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings announced Wednesday that they will release Hendrix's "Both Sides of the Sky" on March 9, 2018. The 13-track album includes 10 songs that have never been released.

Hendrix died in 1970 at age 27. The new album is the third volume in a trilogy of albums from the guitar hero's archive. "Valleys of Neptune" was released in 2010, followed by "People, Hell and Angels," released in 2013.

Many of the new album's tracks were recorded by Hendrix's trio with Buddy Miles and Billy Cox, known as Band of Gypsys. Other appearances include Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter, Lonnie Youngblood and Jimi Hendrix Experience members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.