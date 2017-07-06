79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Jersey Transit says Penn Station derailment is 'minor'

1 hour 40 minutes 14 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 9:25 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK - New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has been involved in a "minor" derailment at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train station.
 
It says train service is suspended in and out of Penn Station and Midtown Direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken, New Jersey.
 
Fire department officials say they were called about a derailment involving one train car Thursday night.
 
There are no reports of injuries.
 
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says no Long Island Rail Road trains are affected.
 
Amtrak owns and operates Penn Station and hasn't returned a phone message seeking comment.
 
The busy Northeast Corridor area around Penn Station has been beset by problems recently. Two previous derailments, a power failure and signal problems at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and equipment and have caused numerous delays.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days