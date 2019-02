New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker launches 2020 bid

Photo: Time

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is running for president in 2020.

The New Jersey Democrat made the announcement Friday in a video message to supporters, emphasizing a return to American unity in an era of deep political divisions. Booker enters a crowded presidential primary field that includes three of his fellow senators and could soon include three more.

The 49-year-old visited Iowa and New Hampshire in October, an early indication of his intentions to challenge President Donald Trump. Booker is a former Newark mayor. He won a special election to the Senate in 2013 and won a full term in 2014.

He will be able to run for a second Senate term in 2020 as well as run for president thanks to a law that New Jersey's governor signed in November.