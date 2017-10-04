85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion

2 hours 30 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, October 04 2017 Oct 4, 2017 October 04, 2017 12:08 PM October 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - The Department of Transportation and Development says the project to install 'J-turns' on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish should be completed by the end of the year.

The project will replace an existing guardrail stretching from LA 1 to Krotz Springs while adding in three 'J-turns' near Livonia. The project is part of an effort to cut down on serious and sometimes deadly crashes on the highway. 

The roadway will also see a shoulder extension to better accommodate 18-wheelers.

LA DOTD says it expects to have the project completed this December.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days