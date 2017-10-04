85°
Latest Weather Blog
New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion
LIVONIA - The Department of Transportation and Development says the project to install 'J-turns' on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish should be completed by the end of the year.
The project will replace an existing guardrail stretching from LA 1 to Krotz Springs while adding in three 'J-turns' near Livonia. The project is part of an effort to cut down on serious and sometimes deadly crashes on the highway.
The roadway will also see a shoulder extension to better accommodate 18-wheelers.
LA DOTD says it expects to have the project completed this December.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion
-
Former Southern Lab head football coach files lawsuit
-
Search warrant in LSU student's death says pledges were forced to drink
-
Mother seeks answers following homecoming dress mix-up
-
State warned day care where child died about its operation prior to...