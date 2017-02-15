New info on contractor accused of stealing thousands from flood victim

BATON ROUGE - A contractor is set to be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail Wednesday after he allegedly took thousands of dollars in payments from a flood victim without completing repairs.

According to the victim, she paid 49-year-old Gregory Gager an initial deposit of $2,500, plus an additional $4,500 to pay for new flooring in her home. The money she used was awarded to her by FEMA after her gome was flooded.

She says Gager never returned to complete repairs after he received the $4,500 payment in September. She was also supposed to pay him a final payment of $5,000 upon completion of repairs for a total of $12,000.

Her home was left with missing doors and door frames, and drywall was left unfinished and painted over, leaving nails and screws exposed. Several rooms in the home are missing floors and one of her bathrooms will have to be gutted after the materials used were installed improperly.

The victim and her husband tried to contact the Gager several times before contacting the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Gager Feb. 8. and later moved him to East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for booking.

Gager faces charges of home improvement fraud, theft and misapplication of payments prohibited.

The victim has since paid additional funds to another contractor to continue work on her home.