New Ghana president's speech copies US inaugural addresses

January 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana - Ghana's new president is facing criticism after passages in his inauguration speech appeared to be lifted from speeches given by American leaders.

President Nana Akufo-Addo took the oath of office Saturday after he won election on his third bid for the presidency.

One line in his speech is nearly identical to a phrase used by former President Bill Clinton in his 1993 inaugural address.

Another phrase in Akufo-Addo's speech is almost the same as one in the inaugural speech given by former President George W. Bush in 2001.

The Ghanaian presidency refused to comment today on the similarities that went viral on social media after the inauguration.

