New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at LSU

BATON ROUGE- Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley is what many coaches dream of.

Standing at 6'6", and weighing in at 230 pounds, the junior pro-style QB is already drawing comparisons to some of the NFL's biggest stars, like former NFL MVP Cam Newton and the eagle Carson Wentz.

"Carson Wentz stays in the pocket with his big frame," says Finley. "Delivers an accurate ball most of the time. So I just model my game after him."

Unlike Wentz, who played college football at North Dakota State, Finley's build and strong arm were enough to attract offers from some of the biggest names in college football, like reigning national champion Alabama.

Ultimately, Finley decided to stay and play for a goal he always dreamed of as he verbally committed to LSU May 29, 2018.

"I've been wanting to go to LSU since I was 5 or 6 years old. They've been my dream school. What's better than playing in Death Valley?" said Finley.

"They really sold out to the dream and believed in me that I could bring them to the next level and finally beat Alabama and get a national championship."

LSU's quarterback room over the last decade has been a rotating carousel, including this year, where four players are still fighting for the starting job. As for Finley, he feels like he can be the guy to come in and change the culture in Baton Rouge.

"You know, why not be different? That's what I was always told," said Finley. "I want to be the factor."

LSU fans will have to wait two years as Finley will join as part of the class of 2020. The LSU 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked number four in the country.