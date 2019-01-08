65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Florida governor pushed to remove sheriff over massacre

1 hour 34 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 4:50 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - With Florida's new governor taking office, some parents of students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre are pushing for the removal of the local sheriff.
  
Gov. Ron DeSantis in his inaugural address Tuesday said he would hold local officials accountable for any misdeeds. The assertion echoed statements he made during the campaign about possibly suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, DeSantis told supporters he would suspend Israel. DeSantis retreated in later appearances.
  
Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis' transition team and says Israel should be removed for failing to protect the students.
  
Israel's attorney Stuart Kaplan says Israel doesn't deserve removal and DeSantis should leave his fate to voters in 2020.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days