54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New fish cakes aimed at controlling invasive Asian carp

9 hours 25 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 8:13 AM February 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana chef hopes to control invasive Asian carp by marketing them as Silverfin fish cakes.
  
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release Thursday that Chef Philippe Parola's Silverfin Group Inc. will sell the fish cakes nationally to restaurants, caterers and schools, primarily through SYSCO food distributors.
  
Parola has also been working with Illinois' Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois' food service director, and a recent launch luncheon was held at the University of Illinois.
  
Illinois' fisheries chief, Dan Stephenson, says Asian carp are now in or can get to most waterways between the Appalachian and the Rocky Mountains.
  
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says that if fighting an invasive species can bring jobs to Louisiana, that's a win-win.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days