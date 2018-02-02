New fish cakes aimed at controlling invasive Asian carp

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana chef hopes to control invasive Asian carp by marketing them as Silverfin fish cakes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release Thursday that Chef Philippe Parola's Silverfin Group Inc. will sell the fish cakes nationally to restaurants, caterers and schools, primarily through SYSCO food distributors.

Parola has also been working with Illinois' Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois' food service director, and a recent launch luncheon was held at the University of Illinois.

Illinois' fisheries chief, Dan Stephenson, says Asian carp are now in or can get to most waterways between the Appalachian and the Rocky Mountains.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says that if fighting an invasive species can bring jobs to Louisiana, that's a win-win.