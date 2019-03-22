72°
New fire extinguished at Texas chemical plant

Friday, March 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - The company that operates a Houston-area chemical plant says a new fire has been extinguished about an hour after it began.
  
Intercontinental Terminals Company spokesman Dale Samuelsen said Friday that the blaze was put out around 5 p.m., though video taken from overhead showed crews still spraying areas that were emitting smoke.
  
The flames ignited on the west side of the tank farm, which holds potentially hazardous chemicals including benzene.
  
Earlier, a breach in a dike on the property led to a spill that forced the closure of the adjacent Houston Ship Channel, a key commercial artery.

