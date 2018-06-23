New entertainment venue set to open at Mall of Louisiana in 2019

BATON ROUGE - A new entertainment venue are coming to the capital city in 2019.



Main Event is set to open at the Mall of Louisiana in the space previously occupied by hhgregg. The entertainment venue will consist of a bowling alley, arcade, restaurant, and bar.



The addition comes several months after TopGolf announced it would be opening at the old Tinseltown Theater on Siegen Lane, set to open in early 2019. Coincidentally, Main Event tried to open at the current TopGolf location two years ago but scrapped those plans less than a year later.



Officials with Main Event did not have an official timeline but estimated construction could take up to eight months to complete.