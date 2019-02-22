78°
New England Patriots owner arrested in Florida prostitution sting
JUPITER, Fla.- Reports say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation.
WPBF says Kraft is accused of soliciting sex at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida. No further information was provided.
This is a developing story.
