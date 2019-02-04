New England Patriots defeat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defensive struggle to win franchise's sixth Super Bowl

ATLANTA- The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams as both offenses struggled in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever

5 plays, 69 yards _ Brady good enough when he had to be to set up the Super Bowl's only touchdown

Reliable as ever, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wins Super Bowl MVP

Forty-plus brands have shelled out millions for the chance to win over live-TV viewers of Super Bowl 53 with a combination of humor, celebrities and heartfelt messages

Column: After a Super Bowl stinker for the ages, the Patriots claim their sixth championship in a game that is best forgotten as soon as possible

President Donald Trump said "a lot of people" from the NFL have been calling and thanking him for signing legislation addressing concerns with the criminal justice system

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams' electrifying offense shorted out in the Super Bowl

Rickie Fowler birdied two of his final four holes and overcame a bizarre triple bogey on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale to win the Phoenix Open

Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 11 assists, Marcus Morris scored 19 points, and the Boston Celtics snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's league-best seven-game win streak with a 134-129 victory

David Krejci scores, Tuukka Rask makes 24 saves, Boston Bruins beats Washington Capitals 1-0 to snap 14-game losing streak against them