79°
Latest Weather Blog
New England Patriots cut former LSU QB Danny Etling
BOSTON- The New Englands Patriots cut former LSU quarterback Danny Etling on Saturday.
New England Patriots beat writer for the Providence Journal Mark Daniels, tweeted that per source the QB was cut.
Patriots have cut QB Danny Etling, per source— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2018
The Patriots drafted Etling in the 7th round out of LSU in April. He played the entire preseason game against the New York Giants Thursday night scoring an 86-yard touchdown run.
NOPE. YOU WILL NOT STOP DANNY ETLING! ?????? #NEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/Y3HgpyNBxt— NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2018
NFL teams have until Sunday at noon to claim Etling. If not Patriots are able to put Etling on their practice squad.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Engineering professor invents a new fix for the potholes in the...
-
Fire at abandoned Baton Rouge apartment was intentionally set, firefighters say
-
Nearly 200 people at the expungement one year anniversary
-
Gonzales police investigating string of car robberies
-
WALKER ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENTS 10P