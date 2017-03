New driveway for business owner who couldn't access property

in On Your Side

DENHAM SPRINGS – A business owner in Denham Springs got some relief after a call to WBRZ 2 On Your Side.

Last week, TJ Adams, the owner of Elite Transportation, said a state a project meant to improve safety by minimizing left turns changed the flow of traffic and prevented his drivers from accessing his property.

Following a call to DOTD, officials told 2 On Your Side it would help solve the issue.