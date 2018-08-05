New developments putting residents at higher risk of flooding

CENTRAL - Homeowners are finally getting attention, after complaining about new developments putting them at risk of flooding.

Ivan Nevels lives on Lovett road in Central, where he started having problems several years ago when a Baton Rouge Community College building was built right behind his home.

"Prior to the construction of the building, the land preparation, we've never had any issue here with normal rainfalls," said Nevels

After continuous complaints, Saturday morning city workers came to solve the problem by creating a ditch. This ditch would relocate any excess water to BREC Central Sports Complex, but the complex is filled with retention ponds.

87-Year old Owen Prestridge lives across the street from the park where this drainage is being put. He says, he doesn't trust the structures since they put rocks to prevent any flooding.

"I don't care how many rock dams they got on ditches, It causes a little more danger of flooding," said Prestridge.

Even though the park now has a drainage system, the neighbors say it's not adequate. They want to make sure their homes stay dry.

City officials are now meeting with BREC, about drainage at the park. Nevels says he's surprised to see the city taking such quick action for him and his neighbors.

"I happy with what I'm hearing. I am actually shocked they were here Saturday morning. They said they are going be here Saturday morning and they were here Saturday morning" said Nevels.