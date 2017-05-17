83°
New development coming to former Electric Depot site on Government St.
BATON ROUGE – The former Electric Depot site on Government Street will soon be transformed into a six-acre development that will include new restaurants, places to live and even a bowling alley.
Developer of the project, Dyke Nelson, said that the tenants coming to the location are very "compatible" with one another.
He said that the idea came from a "need for a different type of experience in Baton Rouge" that will attempt to connect downtown to mid-city.
Construction for the project is expected to start in about three months and to be completed by the end of 2018.
