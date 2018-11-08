New details revealed in OLOL Foundation head's alleged embezzlement scam

BATON ROUGE - Hospital leaders at Our Lady of the Lake confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Wednesday that John Paul Funes confessed when allegations were presented before him about falsified records and missing money.



An audit discovered several hundred thousand dollars unaccounted for, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore who has been in close contact with hospital administration. The foundation is the fundraising arm where generous people can donate money for various causes.



Exactly what John Paul Funes allegedly did with the money is a mystery.



"Based on what I learned, it was proper for the sheriff's office to take over the investigation and for us to work together," Moore said.



The audit that was conducted by the hospital went back one year. Now, leaders are going back multiple years to see if more money went missing.



"This is money that is being given from people who are benevolent," Moore said. "We want to make sure our community that people continue to donate and that it's secure and goes to the cause they donate."



Once again, we've tried to get a response from Funes. No one answered the door at his home on Hundred Oaks.



"He was in a position of trust, and when you are in a position of trust you are able to do a lot of things," Moore said. "People trust why you're doing and what you're doing and that's what led to how this occurred."



Records online indicate Funes was earning $283,000 per year, not including bonuses. Online records from 2017 show the OLOL Foundation reported having $40 million in assets.





