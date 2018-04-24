New details on I-10 widening from Highland Rd. to Hwy. 73

BATON ROUGE- Timetables and detour routes were the topics of a Monday night public meeting about the I-10 widening project between East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

It will take until winter 2020 to widen about seven miles of interstate from four to six lanes in between Highland Road and Highway 73. Work is being done in two phases.

The first phase begins at Highland Road heading east about three miles. The widened section will include a median barrier wall. Work will wrap up by the end of the year.

Work on the second phase to Highway 73 will happen throughout 2019. The median will still have trees in this section but likely less than currently.

The Bluff Road overpass, roughly halfway along the stretch of interstate, will be shut down between May and August of this year to elevate the structure nine inches and replace a support beam underneath which has been damaged by vehicles or loads too tall to pass under.

The interstate overpass across Highland Road is currently under reconstruction and will remain so for the next two years. The two individual east and westbound bridges will be replaced with a single, six-lane bridge that will allow for a widened Highland Road in the future.