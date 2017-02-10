New details on how murder suspect was tracked to Florida

LIVINGSTON – Documents obtained by WBRZ from a Florida sheriff's office revealed new details into how a man wanted for murder in Livingston Parish was captured in Florida in January.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office charged 26-year-old Thomas Fefee with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

On Jan. 18, in the 10000 block of Monroe Perkins Road the victim, Corey Graham, was found fatally shot six times at the home of another man. Authorities suspect FeFee went to the home to deliver cocaine when he shot and killed Graham.

Fefee arrived at the home in a white Acura, the arrest warrant reads. Fefee got out of the car with another unidentified man. When Fefee made contact with Graham, he shot him six times. He then told the homeowner to give him Graham's phone or he would kill his family.

Investigators said surveillance video cameras nearby captured the shooting, resulting in the arrest warrant for Fefee to be issued.

On Jan. 23, a tip was received by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office that Fefee was staying at an apartment complex in Brandon, Florida. Deputies made contact with an individual outside of the apartment building who said they drove Fefee in a white Acura from Louisiana. They also said Fefee was inside.

Deputies located the Acura parked outside of the apartment and arrested Fefee after he exited the building.

Fefee was arrested on the above charges.