New cutter to be commissioned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- The U.S. Coast Guard is getting ready for a ceremony in New Orleans to commission a new fast response cutter.

After Friday's commissioning, the Cutter Jacob Poroo will be home-ported on the Mississippi coast at Pascagoula. However, it will operate throughout the Coast Guard's vast 8th District.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the Jacob Poroo is a Sentinel-class fast response cutter. It's designed for a variety of missions including drug and migrant interdiction; security of ports and waterways; fishery patrols and search and rescue missions.

Adm. Charles Michel, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, will be the keynote speaker at Friday's ceremony.