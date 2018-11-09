New, 'conceptual' coffee shop opening at Electric Depot early next year

BATON ROUGE - A new shop from the owner Community Coffee is promising to offer a unique gathering place for Baton Rouge residents.

According to a news release, City Roots will set up shop at the Electric Depot on Government Street in early 2019. The new business is the brainchild of Matt Saurage, the head of Community Coffee.

The shop is said to offer hand-crafted coffee and new sparkling, iced, and ice-cream based alternatives. The menu will also feature nitro-coffees, draft lattes, teas, pastries and light foods throughout the day.

Additionally, shop will offer free coffee tastings open to the public each week.

More info on plans for the Electric Depot venue can be found here.