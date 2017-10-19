New competency hearing for suspect in officer's death

Photo: WWL TV

NEW ORLEANS- A new mental competency hearing has been set for the defendant in a New Orleans police officer's 2015 death after he brought an abrupt end to jury selection by rubbing feces on his face.

The competency hearing for Travis Boys is set to begin Thursday morning.

Jury selection ahead of Boys' scheduled first-degree murder trial was halted Wednesday. News outlets covering the proceedings said he pulled what appeared to be a napkin from his clothes. It contained feces, which he rubbed on his face and head.

Boys is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal shooting of Officer Daryle Holloway.

Opening statements in his trial are scheduled for Monday.