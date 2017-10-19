81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New competency hearing for suspect in officer's death

Thursday, October 19 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - A psychiatrist says a man who interrupted his murder trial by smearing feces on his face is incompetent for trial and should be hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.
  
Dr. Sarah Deland spoke Thursday during a court hearing for Travis Boys, charged with murder in the 2015 killing of New Orleans police officer Daryle Holloway.
  
She was the first expert called as prosecutors and defense lawyers argue over Boys' competency.
  
Jury selection was halted Wednesday after Boys pulled feces from his clothes and smeared it on his face. Mental health experts examined him Thursday morning.
  
On Wednesday, he was wearing street clothes and did not appear to be shackled. On Thursday he was in an orange prison suit, shackled and under guard in a corner of the courtroom.
