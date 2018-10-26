New commercial area coming to Rouzan subdivision

BATON ROUGE - Crews are laying the foundation for commercial life in the upscale Rouzan residential subdivision.

“The grocery store that is coming in, we are told is called sprouts its a new grocery chain,” Rouzan resident Marcel Graugnard said.

Graugnard has been living in the new subdivision for a year and a half. He says the new commercial area will be a much-needed convenience to the area.

“It will be a very commutable place for us to go grocery shopping, and I am looking forward to just being able to walk or ride my bike there," Graugnard added.

LSU Law student Megan Leblanc lives across the street, just outside the subdivision, and she also sees the new project as a way to avoid traffic.

“Sometimes having to go down college, or even going down Lee, its so much traffic,” said Leblanc.

Along with the store, homeowners can also expect a new fitness center, a pool, a biking trail and even a new library. Though not everyone is excited by that prospect.

“That’s going to be something that tax money has to support,” said Graugnard.

Meanwhile, Leblanc is looking forward to the development..

“That definitely could be a good study spot for us. I live with other law students as well,” said Leblanc.

Sprouts is expected to open in the Rouzan subdivision in May of next year.