New Coca-Cola museum opens in Mississippi

CORINTH, MS - A new Coca-Cola museum free to the public has recently opened in Mississippi.

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Coke floats from an old-fashioned soda fountain were served to the crowd at the museum's grand opening on Monday in Corinth. It houses memorabilia that is from beyond roughly 100 years ago.

Corinth Coke Chairman Sandy Williams says the museum, located downtown, has more than 1,000 items. It's adjacent to the Coke plant in a building that dates back to 1972.

Corinth Coke was started in 1905 by A. Kenneth Weaver, the grandfather of Williams and Corinth Coke President Kenneth Williams.

A flood in 2010 vacated a building that was home to a Coke museum that had opened during the company's 100th anniversary.