New Broadmoor Elementary takes shape just in time for school

BATON ROUGE - A brand new school is on the horizon for some elementary school students in the Broadmoor community.

An example of tax payers dollars at work, this $21.7 million school was funded through a tax renewal back in 2008. For two years, the school has been under construction after the original was demolished back in 2016.

Construction workers spent Monday putting the finishing touches inside of the school's multi-purpose room, laying bricks and tiles.

Terry Lawrence lives in the community and has watched the entire process.

"We're also hoping having a new facility will also be a incentive to students to do better in school. They have a lot of things they didn't have in the old building," said Terry Lawrence of Broadmoor's Residents' Association.

The 86,000-square-foot school has 36 state-of-the-art classrooms and two floors. One of the safety features includes a separate enclosed entrance for visitors.

“We have a secured entry vestibule where, if you're a visitor to the school, you'd come and go through an administrative area and get buzzed in and checked in at the main office before you can access the inside of the school," said Marcus Williams, AIA, Program Director for CSRS|Tillage, the private joint-venture charged with managing the design and construction of most new construction and renovation projects for the school system.

Construction is on course and the campus is expected to open on the first day of school, August 9th.