New Baton Rouge police chief to be sworn in Monday

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office has announced that Baton Rouge's newest police chief will be sworn in during a ceremony this coming Monday.

According to a release, the ceremony swearing in Murphy Paul as the new chief of police in City Hall at 2 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

Paul was one of seven candidates publically interviewed by Mayor-President Broome’s chief selection review committee. He subsequently made the final round of interviews and was ultimately selected to lead the capital city’s police force.

