New baseball team forming in Baton Rouge, fans asked to submit name ideas

BATON ROUGE – A new baseball team will help fill the summer months in Baton Rouge.

Next year, the upcoming team will be part of the Texas Collegiate League. It’s a summer league for college players to gain experience and exposure with the hopes of a shot at the pros.

“Over 40 players get drafted every year from this league and make their way all the way up,” said Team President Uri Geva.

Right now, only one Louisiana-based team is in the league; the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Lafayette. Next year, they'll have a new in-state rivalry.

“We can call it the I-10 rivalry and do a lot of fun things with it,” Geva said.

The Baton Rouge team will play at Goldsby Field off of Foss Street. Geva says they'll renovate the stadium, fixing up the seats, nets and possibly adding a party deck. He says these games won't just be about double plays and base hits.

"We had armadillos racing actually in our ballpark the other day,” Geva added. “It was hysterical.”

Entertainment will play a big part at the games. But, before the contests and grand slams, the team needs a name. Geva says they're leaving that up to the fans. The team will host a name the team contest, where fans are encouraged to submit their ideas for the new ball club. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome already submitted her idea.

“The name I came up with is Red Stick Sluggers,” she said at a press conference Thursday.

Geva says they're also looking to hire a coach. That coach will then recruit the players.

“We know that they're going to get great talent. The league has a rule, it’s actually a NCAA rule, you can only have four players at any particular university at any time on the roster. So we'll have four kids from LSU, four kids from A&M, four kids from Southern and so forth. Hopefully, that’s the goal, to keep things local.”

For those looking to submit ideas, you do so by clicking here.