New Ascension road projects to tackle traffic problems

ASCENSION PARISH - A new initiative called "Move Ascension" aims to reduce traffic along parish roads.

"There's three problems, traffic, traffic, and traffic," said Parish President Kenny Matassa.

The first road on the list is Roddy Road, that runs from Highway 42 to Airline Highway.

At least six turn lanes will be added and some of the four-way stop signs will be replaced with roundabouts.

The ditches will also be removed in order to allow stalled vehicles to move over and prevent further back-ups.

Parish officials also plan on adding shoulders to Henry Road in Prairieville and extending the Edenborne Extension all the way to Ashland Road.

The parish has secured $35 million to cover the costs of the road projects.