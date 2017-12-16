54°
New artificial reef to aid fishing created in Louisiana lake

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's wildlife and fisheries department has created a new freshwater artificial reef for a Vernon Parish reservoir. The aim is to boost fishing opportunities there.

The agency deployed the reef into Vernon Lake on Thursday, saying it will provide additional habitat for juvenile fish. The structure - the wildlife and fisheries department's 69th artificial reef across Louisiana - was built with PVC pipe that otherwise would have been trashed.

Vernon Lake is a 4,200-acre reservoir known for a variety of recreational activities, including boating and fishing.

