New Alabama governor sworn in amid scandal

2 hours 3 minutes 55 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 8:54 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: myPalmBeachPost.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Kay Ivey has been sworn in as Alabama's new governor after Robert Bentley resigned and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges that arose from an investigation into his alleged affair.

Ivey, who had been lieutenant governor, took the oath of office Monday at a ceremony at the Alabama Capitol. Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance law violations.

Ivey called it a dark day in Alabama politics and a day of opportunity. She promised her administration will be open and honest.

She is Alabama's second female governor.

