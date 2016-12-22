New 911 center under construction in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - As Ascension Parish grows, the sheriff's office is expanding with it.

Construction crews have already broken ground for a state-of-the-art facility for first responder operations. Dispatchers and administrative staff are currently based out of the Ascension Parish courthouse in Gonzales.

"We have the best trained employees, but the facility just wasn't conducive with its cramped spaces," said Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

The current 911 center is divided into two rooms, and there are only 10 work stations. The new facility will allow dispatchers to work in the same room and it will provide enough space for up to 14 work stations.

"It is the universal calvary and you gotta have the right people, you gotta have the right equipment, and the right facility."

An 11 sq. ft. operations center will also be included within the new facility.

Construction is expected to finish in about 14 months. The project will cost more than $5 million.