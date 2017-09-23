90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New 6.1 quake centered in southern Mexico

7 hours 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 10:44 AM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, via WJLA
MEXICO CITY - The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca. It initially calculated the magnitude as 6.2
  
The director of Mexico's disaster agency says it's an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit on Sept. 7 off the country's southern coast.
  
The new quake also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday, killing at least 295 people.
  
It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.
