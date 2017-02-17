43°
New 30-day closed crab season begins Monday
BATON ROUGE - A 30-day closed season on crabbing will begin Monday.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission decided last year that something had to be done because overfishing was threatening the crab population.
So through 2019, crabbing will be banned for 30 days, starting on the third Monday of February.
For the 30 days starting Monday, any crab trap found in state waters will be presumed to be engaged in active fishing and considered illegal.
There's also a year-round ban on harvesting immature female crabs for commercial sale. An immature female has a triangular apron on her abdomen, while the apron becomes dome-shaped on a mature female.
The commission announced the regulations last July.
