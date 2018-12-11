45°
New $22M manufacturing plant coming to Ascension Parish

1 hour 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 4:59 PM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Governor John Bel Edwards announced plans for a new manufacturing plant in Ascension Parish Tuesday.

The governor says VEGA Americas Inc. will invest $22.4 million to build its 100,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility in Geismar.

In the Tuesday press conference, officials said the plant is expected to create about 120 manufacturing jobs in the area. The average salary for the workers is expected to be $52,000 plus benefits.

Officials with VEGA did not immediately provide a timetable for when the plant will be completed.

