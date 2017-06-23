Nevada's Heller opposes GOP health bill

WASHINGTON - Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.



Heller is the fifth GOP senator to declare his opposition.



He faces a difficult re-election fight next year. He said Friday he would vote against the bill in its current form but did not rule out supporting a revamped, final version of it.



The Senate measure would make major cuts in the Medicaid program for poor and disabled people.



Facing unanimous Democratic opposition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must get yes votes from 50 of the 52 GOP senators to avoid a defeat.

