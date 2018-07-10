89°
Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not

Tuesday, July 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada death-row inmate due to die on Wednesday by a lethal combination of drugs never before used in the U.S. has said over and over that he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care if it's painful.
  
Scott Raymond Dozier's execution was postponed last November over concerns that the untried drug regimen could leave him suffocating and conscious but unable to move.
  
He repeated his desire to die during a brief telephone interview Sunday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal .
  
Dozier is a twice-convicted killer for drug-trade mutilation slayings in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas.
  
He suspended his court appeals, making him one of about 10 percent of inmates who have volunteered to die nationwide since 1977.
  
His execution would be Nevada's first since 2006.

