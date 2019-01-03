59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Netflix warns people not to do the 'Bird Box Challenge'

It seems that Sandra Bullock's hit Netflix thriller "Bird Box" has become the latest piece of popular entertainment to inspire a potentially dangerous internet "challenge."

The film has its characters blindfolding themselves to avoid death, which means they spend much of the movie running, boating and doing just about everything else blind.

The "Bird Box Challenge" invites people to try the same thing which, as you can imagine, is pretty dangerous.

So far, some entries have included scaling escalators and moving walkways, which apparently haven't led to any injuries but it's early yet: the movie only came out on the streaming service on Dec. 23.

