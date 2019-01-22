68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Netflix joins MPAA lobbying group, its 1st streaming member

1 hour 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 5:19 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - On the same day Netflix scored its first best picture nomination from the Oscars, the steaming company is also joining the lobbying group the Motion Picture Association of America.

The MPAA announced Tuesday that Netflix will join its ranks, becoming the first streaming service to do so. The only other members of the MPAA are the six major studios.

One of the MPAA's chief goals is to combat piracy, which is a concern for Netflix as it continues to expand its footprint overseas. Netflix, though, doesn't use the MPAA's ratings system to stamp its films PG-13 or R, for example.

The MPAA is largely uninvolved in theatrical window debates, an ongoing dispute that has put Netflix at odds with theater owners.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days