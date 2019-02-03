Netflix has no plans to cut 'Bird Box' scene despite outcry

53°
Friday, January 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix's post-apocalyptic survival film "Bird Box" is drawing criticism for using footage of a real fiery Canadian train disaster, but the streaming giant has no plans to remove it.
  
Netflix licensed the footage of the disaster from the stock image vendor Pond 5 and used it in "Bird Box" in an early TV news montage to set up its horrific premise.
  
In a statement to The Associated Press, Pond 5 says the footage "was taken out of context" and the company wanted to "sincerely apologize."
  
But a Netflix spokesman told the AP on Thursday that it wasn't planning to cut the footage, saying: "We will keep the clip in the movie." But the spokesman acknowledged that Netflix will be looking at ways to do things differently moving forward.
