Netflix buys movie made partly at Louisiana Gothic jail

Photo: The American Press

DERIDDER, La. (AP) - Netflix has bought the rights to a movie set partly in a southwest Louisiana landmark called the Gothic Hanging Jail.

Charlie Shotwell plays the title role in "Eli," about a boy being treated for a rare disease at a clinic in a haunted prison. Netflix spokeswoman Sabryna Phillips says in an email to The Associated Press that the movie will be on the streaming service sometime this year, but no date has been set yet.

Beauregard Parish Tourism Director Lorie Darbonne tells the American Press she thinks having the movie streamed will boost tourism in a big way. The film was shot in New Orleans. Darbonne has said the film crew made a 3-D digital scan of the jail and grounds to be added during editing.