Nephew arrested in arson at historic home

NEW ROADS - Authorities have arrested the nephew of a New Roads homeowner in the early morning fire at a home that dates back to 1907.

John Roberts, 41, had previously threatened to set a fire at the house after Raymond Garrett stopped permitting him to drive his car, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. They had an argument hours before the fire. The car also went missing later, and Roberts was initially arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in that crime.

Surveillance video showed Roberts going into the house just before the fire. He was wearing the same clothes when he was arrested, Marshal's spokesman Brant Thompson said.

Roberts had also been arrested for arson last year, but details were not immediately available.