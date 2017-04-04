Neighbors working together to hunt down lawnmower thief

BATON ROUGE - Jeff Kuehny was just about to mow his lawn when he realized he was the target of thieves in Beauregard Town.

"When I came out here to look, it was gone," Kuehny said. "I had a lawnmower stolen, a gas can, and he even made off with a gas can and even my pruners."

Thanks to a surveillance camera, Jeff has the entire act on video.

"I looked on the cameras, saw there was somebody that was back in the garage," Kuehny said. "Got on his cell phone and called somebody, looked in the garge, pulled the lawnmower out and started walking down the street."

Jeff filed a police report, but realized he wasn't alone when he checked the Nextdoor app on his phone. The app builds a private social network for your neighborhood, and this allowed Jeff to discover that someone in the nearby Southdowns neighborhood was having a similar problem.

"Someone came by and used a crow bar to pop this piece of wood panel off and to get into the shed and steal our lawnmower," said Lauren Navarre, another victim.

Lauren also uses the Nextdoor app, and she connected the dots when she saw a post about a man with a lawnmower in the Capitol Heights area.

"My dog was freaking out and I looked outside and saw a man walking by with a lawnmower," said Amy Cambre, who spotted the man walking by.

At first, Amy didn't think much of it, but that would soon change.

"The next morning I got on the app and saw somebody's lawnmower was stolen and saw pictures, and they matched perfectly together," Cambre said. "It was the same man, and it was the same exact lawnmower."

The three, now connected through the app, believe they'll soon be able to catch the lawnmower bandit in their neighborhood.